DA Davidson Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Campbell’s (NASDAQ:CPB)

Campbell’s (NASDAQ:CPB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by DA Davidson in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $30.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.77% from the company’s previous close.

CPB has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Campbell’s from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Campbell’s from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Campbell’s from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Bank of America upped their price target on Campbell’s from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Campbell’s from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $32.59.

Campbell’s Stock Performance

CPB stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.64. 3,841,351 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,884,113. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.53 and its 200 day moving average is $31.79. The stock has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85, a PEG ratio of 9.93 and a beta of -0.05. Campbell’s has a 52-week low of $27.85 and a 52-week high of $43.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Campbell’s (NASDAQ:CPB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 9th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter. Campbell’s had a return on equity of 21.84% and a net margin of 5.69%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Campbell’s has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.400-2.550 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Campbell’s will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Campbell’s

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Campbell’s in the second quarter worth $25,000. Stance Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Campbell’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Campbell’s by 77.3% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Campbell’s by 66.8% during the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Parvin Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Campbell’s during the second quarter worth $35,000. 52.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Campbell’s

The Campbell’s Company, formerly known as Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

