JPMorgan Chase & Co. Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) Stock

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $168.00 to $172.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MTN. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Vail Resorts from $146.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $169.00 price objective on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Vail Resorts from $216.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.50.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MTN

Vail Resorts Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MTN traded up $10.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $152.45. 1,550,507 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 693,907. Vail Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $129.85 and a fifty-two week high of $196.64. The firm has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 10th. The company reported ($5.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($5.23) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $271.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.35 million. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 31.54% and a net margin of 9.45%.During the same period last year, the firm earned ($4.61) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vail Resorts

In other Vail Resorts news, CFO Angela A. Korch bought 210 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $155.00 per share, with a total value of $32,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 4,905 shares in the company, valued at $760,275. The trade was a 4.47% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Vail Resorts

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTN. BOKF NA boosted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 833.3% in the 3rd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY boosted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 450.0% in the third quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vail Resorts by 815.8% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in Vail Resorts during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Vail Resorts by 196.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.