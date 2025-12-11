Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for QUALCOMM (QCOM)

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ: QCOM) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

12/9/2025 – QUALCOMM was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/8/2025 – QUALCOMM had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/1/2025 – QUALCOMM had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/1/2025 – QUALCOMM was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/25/2025 – QUALCOMM had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/23/2025 – QUALCOMM was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/19/2025 – QUALCOMM had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/15/2025 – QUALCOMM was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/13/2025 – QUALCOMM had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/7/2025 – QUALCOMM was downgraded by analysts at Weiss Ratings from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c)” rating.

11/6/2025 – QUALCOMM was given a new $210.00 price target on by analysts at Susquehanna.

11/6/2025 – QUALCOMM had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc.

11/6/2025 – QUALCOMM had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $175.00 to $185.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/6/2025 – QUALCOMM had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $140.00 to $165.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

11/6/2025 – QUALCOMM had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $175.00 to $200.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/6/2025 – QUALCOMM had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Corporation from $200.00 to $215.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/6/2025 – QUALCOMM had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They now have a $225.00 price target on the stock.

11/6/2025 – QUALCOMM had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $185.00 to $200.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/6/2025 – QUALCOMM had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $185.00 to $205.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/4/2025 – QUALCOMM had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $210.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/28/2025 – QUALCOMM had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $170.00 to $175.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/28/2025 – QUALCOMM had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They now have a $225.00 price target on the stock.

10/27/2025 – QUALCOMM was given a new $165.00 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

10/27/2025 – QUALCOMM had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $165.00 to $175.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/25/2025 – QUALCOMM was upgraded by analysts at Weiss Ratings from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating.

10/22/2025 – QUALCOMM had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $190.00 to $200.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 4th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.80%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 150,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.56, for a total value of $24,834,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 149,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,718,770.24. This trade represents a 50.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Heather S. Ace sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.87, for a total value of $276,592.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 19,593 shares in the company, valued at $3,387,041.91. This trade represents a 7.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 164,661 shares of company stock valued at $27,292,820. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

