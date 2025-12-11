2x Ether ETF (NYSEARCA:ETHU) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

2x Ether ETF (NYSEARCA:ETHU – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $71.72, but opened at $64.39. 2x Ether ETF shares last traded at $64.30, with a volume of 2,402,779 shares trading hands.

2x Ether ETF Stock Down 9.0%

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.42 and a 200-day moving average of $102.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 2x Ether ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $680,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in 2x Ether ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,071,000. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 2x Ether ETF in the second quarter valued at $223,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of 2x Ether ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,094,000. Finally, Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 2x Ether ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $376,000.

2x Ether ETF Company Profile

The 2x Ether ETF (ETHU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long eth, short usd currency. The fund is actively managed, aiming to provide 2x the daily price movements of Ether (ETH). The funds primary investment is cash-settled CME Ether futures ETHU was launched on Jun 4, 2024 and is issued by Volatility Shares.

