CapsoVision (NASDAQ:CV) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

CapsoVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:CV – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.80, but opened at $10.78. CapsoVision shares last traded at $12.38, with a volume of 1,797,496 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on CV. Benchmark restated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of CapsoVision in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e)” rating on shares of CapsoVision in a research report on Monday. Zacks Research raised shares of CapsoVision to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $7.00 target price on shares of CapsoVision in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

CapsoVision Stock Up 23.1%

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.35.

CapsoVision (NASDAQ:CV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.54 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of CapsoVision

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CapsoVision stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CapsoVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:CV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 23,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of CapsoVision at the end of the most recent quarter.

About CapsoVision

We are a commercial-stage medical technology company that develops advanced imaging and artificial intelligence (“AI”) technologies that are deployed in our capsule endoscopy solutions to identify abnormalities of the gastrointestinal (“GI”) tract for diagnostic and screening purposes. We developed our first capsule endoscope system, currently comprising the CapsoCam Plus single-usecapsule and the CapsoCloud and CapsoView software, to panoramically visualize the small-bowel mucosa to investigate abnormalities such as obscure GI bleeding and Crohn’s disease.

Featured Articles

