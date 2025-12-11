CSL (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

CSL Limited Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:CSLLY – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $60.97, but opened at $57.22. CSL shares last traded at $59.7090, with a volume of 14,831 shares trading hands.
A number of research firms have weighed in on CSLLY. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded CSL from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Zacks Research downgraded CSL from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.
CSL Limited researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical and vaccines in Australia, the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company operates through CSL Behring, CSL Seqirus, and CSL Vifor segments. The CSL Behring segment offers plasma products, gene therapies, and recombinants.
