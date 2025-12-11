South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

South32 Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOUHY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.67, but opened at $11.00. South32 shares last traded at $11.56, with a volume of 2,374 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have recently commented on SOUHY. Jefferies Financial Group raised South32 from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of South32 from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

South32 Stock Down 0.5%

The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.78.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a $0.1196 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 19th. This represents a yield of 316.0%.

South32 Company Profile

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company in Australia, India, China, Japan, the Middle East, Mozambique, the Netherlands, Brazil, Russia, South Africa, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Worsley Alumina, Brazil Alumina, Brazil Aluminium, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Sierra Gorda, Cannington, Hermosa, Cerro Matoso, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, and South Africa Manganese segments.

