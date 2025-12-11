Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) (OTCMKTS:ETHE – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $27.54, but opened at $26.14. Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) shares last traded at $26.12, with a volume of 2,089,701 shares traded.

Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) Stock Down 3.9%

The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.25.

Get Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH)

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETHE. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 18,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) by 10.0% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 5,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 19,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 13,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC grew its position in shares of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 25,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

About Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH)

crossword cybersecurity is a technology commercialisation company focusing exclusively on the cyber security sector. we work with research intensive european university partners to identify promising cyber security intellectual property (“ip”?) from research that our industry partners tell us meet emerging real-world challenges.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.