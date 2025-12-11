Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Tokyo Electron Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOELY – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $106.82, but opened at $101.86. Tokyo Electron shares last traded at $105.07, with a volume of 15,016 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Tokyo Electron from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $102.79 and its 200-day moving average is $89.43. The firm has a market cap of $96.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56 and a beta of 1.90.

Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. Tokyo Electron had a net margin of 21.74% and a return on equity of 28.36%. On average, analysts predict that Tokyo Electron Ltd. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

Tokyo Electron Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and flat panel display (FPD) production equipment in Japan, Europe, North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Southeast Asia, and internationally. The company offers coaters/developers, etch systems, surface preparation systems, deposition systems, test systems, wafer bonders/debonders, wafer edge trimming, SiC epitaxial CVD systems, gas cluster ion beam system, and cleaning systems.

