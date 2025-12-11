iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (NASDAQ:ETHA) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (NASDAQ:ETHA – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $25.39, but opened at $24.08. iShares Ethereum Trust ETF shares last traded at $24.09, with a volume of 12,546,441 shares trading hands.

iShares Ethereum Trust ETF Stock Down 4.6%

The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.02 and its 200-day moving average is $26.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Ethereum Trust ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of iShares Ethereum Trust ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF by 41.1% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 395,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,463,000 after buying an additional 115,180 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $283,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Ethereum Trust ETF by 328.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Ethereum Trust ETF by 133.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 18,422 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares Ethereum Trust ETF

The iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (ETHA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long eth, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Ether, less expenses and fees. ETHA was launched on Jul 24, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

