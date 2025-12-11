SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

SoftBank Group Corp. Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:SFTBY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $59.40, but opened at $56.38. SoftBank Group shares last traded at $55.9050, with a volume of 157,585 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, New Street Research downgraded SoftBank Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, SoftBank Group presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

SoftBank Group Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.07. The company has a market cap of $162.67 billion, a PE ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 11th. The technology company reported $5.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $5.38. SoftBank Group had a net margin of 41.42% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The firm had revenue of $12.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.61 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SoftBank Group Corp. Unsponsored ADR will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SoftBank Group

SoftBank Group Corp. provides telecommunication services in Japan and internationally. It operates through Investment Business of Holding Companies, SoftBank Vision Funds, SoftBank, Arm, and Other segments. The company offers mobile communications and solutions to enterprise customers, and broadband services to retail customers; and sells mobile devices and software tools, as well as related services.

