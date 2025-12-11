Sharplink Gaming (NASDAQ:SBET) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Sharplink Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ:SBET – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $12.02, but opened at $11.45. Sharplink Gaming shares last traded at $11.3360, with a volume of 2,669,138 shares trading hands.

SBET has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities started coverage on Sharplink Gaming in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Sharplink Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Sharplink Gaming in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Sharplink Gaming to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Sharplink Gaming from $32.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.20.

The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 10.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.71.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Sharplink Gaming during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,447,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Sharplink Gaming in the 2nd quarter worth $26,852,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Sharplink Gaming during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,509,000. Anatole Investment Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Sharplink Gaming by 207.9% during the third quarter. Anatole Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,963,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong bought a new stake in shares of Sharplink Gaming in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,812,000. Institutional investors own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

SharpLink Gaming, Inc operates as an online technology company that connects sports fans, leagues, and sports websites to sports betting and iGaming content. The company operates through four segments: Affiliate Marketing Services United States, Affiliate Marketing Services International, Sports Gaming Client Services, and SportsHub Games Network.

