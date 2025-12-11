Elekta (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Elekta AB (OTCMKTS:EKTAY – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.75, but opened at $6.00. Elekta shares last traded at $6.00, with a volume of 226 shares trading hands.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EKTAY. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Elekta from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. UBS Group began coverage on Elekta in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce”.
Elekta (OTCMKTS:EKTAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 26th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. Elekta had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 1.62%.The business had revenue of $427.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.91 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Elekta AB will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.
Elekta AB (publ), a medical technology company, provides clinical solutions for treating cancer and brain disorders worldwide. The company offers Versa HD, a brain metastases solution; Elekta Unity for real-time MR visualization; Elekta Harmony, a linear accelerator; Elekta Infinity for treating a range of patients with simple-to-complex radiotherapy needs; Elekta Synergy, a digital accelerator for image guided radiation therapy; treatment and workflow management solutions; radiation and medical oncology; and other patient services.
