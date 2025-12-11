Schneider Electric (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Schneider Electric SE (OTCMKTS:SBGSY – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $54.63, but opened at $56.85. Schneider Electric shares last traded at $56.42, with a volume of 34,109 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on SBGSY. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Schneider Electric in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Zacks Research raised shares of Schneider Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley raised Schneider Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Schneider Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Santander upgraded Schneider Electric to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Schneider Electric alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Schneider Electric

Schneider Electric Trading Up 3.1%

Schneider Electric Company Profile

The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.39.

(Get Free Report)

Schneider Electric S.E. engages in the energy management and industrial automation businesses in the France, Western Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, and internationally. The company offers busway and cable management products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical car charging, electrical protection and control products, energy management software solutions, load banks, power monitoring and control systems, power quality and power factor correction products, push buttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, surge protection and power conditioning services, switchboards and enclosures, and transfer switches.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.