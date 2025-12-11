Nokia (NYSE:NOK) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.22, but opened at $6.43. Nokia shares last traded at $6.4450, with a volume of 8,875,746 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NOK shares. Danske upgraded shares of Nokia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. New Street Research set a $6.57 price target on Nokia in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nokia has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.10.

Nokia Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.55 billion, a PE ratio of 35.42 and a beta of 0.77.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. Nokia had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 8.24%. Nokia’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nokia Corporation will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nokia

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Nokia by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 43,424,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $208,873,000 after purchasing an additional 14,482,665 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Nokia by 35,010.3% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,655,143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,871,000 after acquiring an additional 12,619,099 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nokia by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 80,329,917 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $386,387,000 after acquiring an additional 11,667,677 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nokia during the 1st quarter worth $45,207,000. Finally, Folketrygdfondet raised its position in Nokia by 66.6% in the third quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 17,380,530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,600,000 after purchasing an additional 6,950,487 shares during the period. 5.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nokia Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The company provides fixed networking solutions, such as fiber and copper-based access infrastructure, in-home Wi-Fi solutions, and cloud and virtualization services; IP networking solutions, including IP access, aggregation, and edge and core routing for residential, mobile, enterprise and cloud applications; optical networks solutions that provides optical transport networks for metro, regional, and long-haul applications, and subsea applications; and submarine networks for undersea cable transmission.



