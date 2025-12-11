Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $105.36, but opened at $109.45. Roku shares last traded at $109.1410, with a volume of 1,933,825 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ROKU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Roku from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Roku from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Roku in a research report on Friday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.64.

Get Roku alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Roku

Roku Trading Up 1.5%

The firm has a market cap of $15.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -535.27 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $99.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.19.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.09. Roku had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a negative return on equity of 1.08%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Charles Collier sold 14,361 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.99, for a total value of $1,364,151.39. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 200 shares in the company, valued at $18,998. This trade represents a 98.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total transaction of $5,193,000.00. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 415,668 shares of company stock worth $43,965,186 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROKU. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in Roku during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roku in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Westfuller Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roku in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Roku during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its stake in Roku by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

About Roku

(Get Free Report)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.