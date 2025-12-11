Siemens (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Siemens AG (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $136.20, but opened at $140.1899. Siemens shares last traded at $140.6899, with a volume of 21,418 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SIEGY has been the topic of several research reports. Erste Group Bank lowered Siemens from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Siemens in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Siemens from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Siemens from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Siemens from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Siemens presently has an average rating of “Reduce”.

Get Siemens alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on SIEGY

Siemens Stock Up 3.2%

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $137.61 and its 200-day moving average is $132.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Siemens (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The technology company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $24.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.49 billion. Siemens had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 11.87%. Siemens has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.080-6.430 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Siemens AG will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

About Siemens

(Get Free Report)

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Digital Industries, Smart Infrastructure, Mobility, Siemens Healthineers, and Siemens Financial Services (SFS) segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.