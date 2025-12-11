Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.18, but opened at $3.28. Carrefour shares last traded at $3.3055, with a volume of 25,098 shares trading hands.

Separately, DZ Bank upgraded Carrefour from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Carrefour Trading Up 4.1%

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Carrefour SA engages in the operation of stores that offer food and non-food products in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, and Argentina, as well as in the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, club stores, and cash and carry stores; e-commerce sites; and service stations.

