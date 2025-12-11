Cap Gemini (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Cap Gemini SA (OTCMKTS:CGEMY – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $34.33, but opened at $35.3099. Cap Gemini shares last traded at $35.6099, with a volume of 38,271 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Zacks Research lowered Cap Gemini from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Cap Gemini alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Cap Gemini

Cap Gemini Trading Up 4.3%

Cap Gemini Company Profile

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.78.

(Get Free Report)

Capgemini SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consulting, digital transformation, technology, and engineering services primarily in North America, France, the United Kingdom, Ireland, the rest of Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers strategy and transformation services in strategy, technology, data science, and creative design fields to support companies and organizations in creating new models and new products within the digital economy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cap Gemini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cap Gemini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.