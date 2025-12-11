Freddie Mac (OTCMKTS:FMCC) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Freddie Mac (OTCMKTS:FMCC – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.90, but opened at $11.20. Freddie Mac shares last traded at $10.82, with a volume of 423,741 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FMCC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Freddie Mac from $4.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Freddie Mac in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Get Freddie Mac alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Freddie Mac

Freddie Mac Price Performance

About Freddie Mac

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.39. The firm has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,067.00 and a beta of 1.78.

(Get Free Report)

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation operates in the secondary mortgage market in the United States. It operates through two segments, Single-Family and Multifamily. The Single-Family segment purchases, securitizes, and guarantees single-family loans; and manages single-family mortgage credit and market risk, as well as manages mortgage-related investments portfolio, single-family securitization activities, and treasury functions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Freddie Mac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freddie Mac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.