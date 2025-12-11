R Janet Whitmore Buys 10,000 Shares of Solesence (NASDAQ:SLSN) Stock

Solesence, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLSN – Get Free Report) Director R Janet Whitmore purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.92 per share, with a total value of $19,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,084,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,001,660.16. The trade was a 0.48% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

R Janet Whitmore also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Solesence alerts:

On Tuesday, November 18th, R Janet Whitmore acquired 267 shares of Solesence stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.83 per share, for a total transaction of $488.61.

On Monday, November 17th, R Janet Whitmore bought 5,000 shares of Solesence stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.87 per share, for a total transaction of $9,350.00.

On Friday, November 14th, R Janet Whitmore purchased 19,789 shares of Solesence stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.73 per share, with a total value of $34,234.97.

Solesence Stock Performance

SLSN stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.13. The company had a trading volume of 34,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,233. Solesence, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.34 and a 12 month high of $16.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.48. The firm has a market cap of $150.25 million, a PE ratio of 213.21 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Solesence ( NASDAQ:SLSN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.60 million during the quarter. Solesence had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 1.72%.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Solesence in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SLSN

Institutional Trading of Solesence

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Solesence during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey purchased a new stake in Solesence during the second quarter valued at $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Solesence during the second quarter valued at $39,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Solesence in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Solesence in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. 70.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Solesence

(Get Free Report)

Nanophase Technologies Corporation provides engineered materials, formulation development, and commercial manufacturing with an integrated family of technologies in the United States. It offers surface engineered zinc oxide and titanium dioxide for sunscreens and personal care products; fully formulated cosmetics, sun care, and skin care under the Solésence brand name; and advanced materials products, such as architectural coatings, industrial coatings, abrasion-resistant additives, plastics additives, medical diagnostics, and various surface finishing technologies applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Solesence Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solesence and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.