NWPX Infrastructure (NASDAQ:NWPX) Director Michael Franson Sells 5,506 Shares

NWPX Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWPX – Get Free Report) Director Michael Franson sold 5,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.17, for a total transaction of $331,296.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 18,525 shares in the company, valued at $1,114,649.25. This represents a 22.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NWPX Infrastructure Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of NASDAQ NWPX traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $61.82. The stock had a trading volume of 32,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,907. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. NWPX Infrastructure, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.97 and a 52-week high of $65.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.24. The firm has a market cap of $594.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.94.

NWPX Infrastructure (NASDAQ:NWPX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $151.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.01 million. NWPX Infrastructure had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 9.65%. Analysts expect that NWPX Infrastructure, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NWPX shares. Northland Capmk raised shares of NWPX Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of NWPX Infrastructure in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of NWPX Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of NWPX Infrastructure from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NWPX Infrastructure currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NWPX Infrastructure

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of NWPX Infrastructure in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of NWPX Infrastructure in the third quarter valued at $29,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of NWPX Infrastructure by 75.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NWPX Infrastructure by 20.1% during the second quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 2,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in NWPX Infrastructure during the third quarter valued at $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

About NWPX Infrastructure

Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and supply of water-related infrastructure products in North America. It operates in two segments, Engineered Steel Pressure Pipe (SPP) and Precast Infrastructure and Engineered Systems (Precast). The SPP segment offers large-diameter and high-pressure steel pipeline systems for use in water infrastructure applications, which are primarily related to drinking water systems.

