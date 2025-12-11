Eureka Acquisition (NASDAQ:EURK) Major Shareholder Wolverine Asset Management Llc Sells 1,000 Shares

Eureka Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EURK – Get Free Report) major shareholder Wolverine Asset Management Llc sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.89, for a total value of $10,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 396,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,315,968.36. This represents a 0.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Wolverine Asset Management Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 10th, Wolverine Asset Management Llc sold 400 shares of Eureka Acquisition stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.07, for a total transaction of $4,428.00.

On Friday, December 5th, Wolverine Asset Management Llc sold 2 shares of Eureka Acquisition stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.91, for a total transaction of $21.82.

On Monday, December 1st, Wolverine Asset Management Llc sold 10 shares of Eureka Acquisition stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.89, for a total transaction of $108.90.

On Friday, November 7th, Wolverine Asset Management Llc sold 1,000 shares of Eureka Acquisition stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total value of $10,880.00.

On Thursday, November 6th, Wolverine Asset Management Llc sold 4 shares of Eureka Acquisition stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total value of $43.52.

On Wednesday, November 5th, Wolverine Asset Management Llc sold 18 shares of Eureka Acquisition stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total transaction of $195.84.

On Tuesday, November 4th, Wolverine Asset Management Llc sold 20 shares of Eureka Acquisition stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total transaction of $217.60.

Eureka Acquisition Stock Up 1.0%

EURK traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.00. 9,307 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,988. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.67. Eureka Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $10.14 and a one year high of $11.20.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EURK. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its stake in shares of Eureka Acquisition by 36.1% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 523,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,346,000 after purchasing an additional 138,622 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eureka Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $743,000. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Eureka Acquisition by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in Eureka Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,288,000. Finally, Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in Eureka Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,283,000.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Eureka Acquisition in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Eureka Acquisition Company Profile

Eureka Acquisition Corp focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

