Insider Buying: Lindsell Train Investment Trust (LON:LTI) Insider Acquires 7,927 Shares of Stock

Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc (LON:LTI – Get Free Report) insider Michael Lindsell bought 7,927 shares of Lindsell Train Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 664 per share, with a total value of £52,635.28.

Michael Lindsell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 11th, Michael Lindsell acquired 4,000 shares of Lindsell Train Investment Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 661 per share, with a total value of £26,440.

On Thursday, December 11th, Michael Lindsell purchased 7,393 shares of Lindsell Train Investment Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 669 per share, for a total transaction of £49,459.17.

On Wednesday, December 10th, Michael Lindsell purchased 10,000 shares of Lindsell Train Investment Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 750 per share, with a total value of £75,000.

On Monday, October 20th, Michael Lindsell bought 8,000 shares of Lindsell Train Investment Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 730 per share, for a total transaction of £58,400.

On Friday, October 17th, Michael Lindsell acquired 5,000 shares of Lindsell Train Investment Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 710 per share, for a total transaction of £35,500.

On Monday, October 13th, Michael Lindsell acquired 5,000 shares of Lindsell Train Investment Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 714 per share, for a total transaction of £35,700.

Lindsell Train Investment Trust Stock Down 2.4%

Shares of LTI stock traded down GBX 0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 6.60. 52,177 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,592. The company has a market cap of £1.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 7.02 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 496.58. Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 6.21 and a 52-week high of GBX 8.96.

About Lindsell Train Investment Trust

Lindsell Train Investment Trust ( LON:LTI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 4th. The company reported GBX 19.50 EPS for the quarter. Lindsell Train Investment Trust had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 82.49%.

Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc is an closed-ended balanced mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Lindsell Train Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in equities, unquoted equities, bonds, other Lindsell Train managed fund products, cash, and other financial investments.

