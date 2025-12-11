Oasis Network (ROSE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $93.28 Million

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 11th. One Oasis Network token can currently be bought for about $0.0125 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Oasis Network has traded 9.6% lower against the dollar. Oasis Network has a market capitalization of $93.28 million and $4.37 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Oasis Network (CRYPTO:ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,485,657,899 tokens. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 7,485,605,055 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis is 0.01251747 USD and is down -5.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 181 active market(s) with $4,359,877.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

