XOMA Royalty Corporation (NASDAQ:XOMA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

XOMA Royalty Corporation (NASDAQ:XOMA – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $65.00.

Several research analysts have recently commented on XOMA shares. UBS Group set a $76.00 price target on shares of XOMA Royalty in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Research cut shares of XOMA Royalty from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of XOMA Royalty in a research note on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of XOMA Royalty in a research report on Monday. Finally, Leerink Partners dropped their target price on XOMA Royalty from $58.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

In other news, CEO Owen Hughes acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.05 per share, for a total transaction of $2,505,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 102,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,555,100. This represents a 5,000.00% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Thomas M. Burns sold 4,330 shares of XOMA Royalty stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total value of $155,836.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 30,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,082,543.21. The trade was a 12.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Corporate insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in XOMA Royalty by 5,087.9% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 6,309 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XOMA Royalty in the first quarter worth about $286,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of XOMA Royalty by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 129,813 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,587,000 after acquiring an additional 4,113 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in shares of XOMA Royalty by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 168,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,359,000 after acquiring an additional 12,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in XOMA Royalty during the second quarter worth approximately $370,000. 95.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XOMA traded down $8.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $26.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 191,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,129. The firm has a market cap of $322.08 million, a P/E ratio of 35.27 and a beta of 0.94. XOMA Royalty has a 52-week low of $18.35 and a 52-week high of $39.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.01.

XOMA Royalty (NASDAQ:XOMA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.33). XOMA Royalty had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 2.91%. The business had revenue of $9.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.47 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that XOMA Royalty will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

XOMA Corporation operates as a biotech royalty aggregator in the United States and the Asia Pacific. It has a portfolio of economic rights to future potential milestone and royalty payments associated with partnered commercial and pre-commercial therapeutic candidates. The company also focuses on early to mid-stage clinical assets primarily in Phase 1 and 2 with commercial sales potential that are licensed to partners; and acquires milestone and royalty revenue streams on late-stage clinical or commercial assets.

