Lanvin Group (NYSE:LANV) versus Teijin (OTCMKTS:TINLY) Head-To-Head Comparison

Teijin (OTCMKTS:TINLY – Get Free Report) and Lanvin Group (NYSE:LANV – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Teijin and Lanvin Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Teijin N/A N/A N/A Lanvin Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Teijin and Lanvin Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Teijin 0 0 0 0 0.00 Lanvin Group 1 0 0 0 1.00

Volatility and Risk

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Teijin has a beta of 0.05, suggesting that its stock price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lanvin Group has a beta of -0.23, suggesting that its stock price is 123% less volatile than the S&P 500.

86.4% of Lanvin Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of Lanvin Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Teijin and Lanvin Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Teijin $6.60 billion 0.24 $187.09 million ($1.77) -4.68 Lanvin Group $291.03 million 1.02 -$178.82 million $0.08 26.50

Teijin has higher revenue and earnings than Lanvin Group. Teijin is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lanvin Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Lanvin Group beats Teijin on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Teijin

Teijin Limited engages in the fibers, films and sheets, composites, healthcare, and IT businesses worldwide. It offers aramid fibers and polyethylene materials; carbon fibers, composite materials, and oxidized PAN fibers; polycarbonate sheets and films; high-density polyethylene porous films and materials; and microporous films. The company also provides PC resins, polyphenylene sulfide resins, molded parts, and additives; lightweight glass and carbon fiber reinforced composites for automotive applications; and polytrimethylene telephthalate products, artificial leather materials, polyester nanofibers, and recycled polyester fibers. In addition, it offers pharmaceuticals for bone and joint, respiratory, cardiovascular and metabolic, and other diseases; home oxygen therapy, non-invasive positive pressure ventilation, rehabilitation, and sleep disordered breathing related devices, as well as sonic accelerated fracture healing system and community-based integrated care system; and orthopedic implantable devices, and functional food ingredients. Further, the company provides Recopic, a radio-frequency identification technology for inventory management. Additionally, it develops and implements engineering solutions for various issues, such as environmental pollution, energy supply stability, and aging-related workforce population decline. Teijin Limited was incorporated in 1918 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Lanvin Group

Lanvin Group Holdings Limited operates as a couture house in the Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, China, and other Asian countries. It operates through five segments: Lanvin, Wolford, St. John, Sergio Rossi, and Caruso. The company offers ready-to-wear, made to measure, footwear, leather goods, costume jewelry, accessories, eyewear, and childrenswear under the Lanvin brand name; ready-to-wear, legwear, lingerie and beachwear, athleisure, and accessories under the Wolford brand; footwear under the Sergio Rossi brand name; luxury womenswear, footwear, handbags, jewelry, and leather goods under the St. John brand; and leisurewear and formalwear for men under the Caruso brand name. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China. Lanvin Group Holdings Limited is a subsidiary of Fosun International Limited.

