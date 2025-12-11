Ryder System (NYSE:R) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $197.47 and last traded at $196.71, with a volume of 46537 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $194.07.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on R shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Ryder System in a research note on Friday, December 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on Ryder System from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ryder System from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Ryder System from $194.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.30.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $175.51 and its 200-day moving average is $173.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 3.96%.The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.44 earnings per share. Ryder System has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.500-3.700 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 12.850-13.050 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ryder System, Inc. will post 13.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. Ryder System’s payout ratio is currently 30.74%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in Ryder System during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,721,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ryder System by 34.4% in the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 42,782 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,152,000 after buying an additional 10,957 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ryder System by 51,455.2% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,868,534 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $456,097,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862,970 shares during the last quarter. Petrus Trust Company LTA acquired a new stake in Ryder System during the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in Ryder System during the 1st quarter worth $396,000. 87.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

