Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $21.96 and last traded at $21.5690, with a volume of 2700461 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on ROIV. Citigroup lifted their target price on Roivant Sciences from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Bank of America raised their price target on Roivant Sciences from $12.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Roivant Sciences from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Leerink Partners restated an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Roivant Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.56.

Roivant Sciences Stock Performance

Insider Activity at Roivant Sciences

The company has a market cap of $15.04 billion, a PE ratio of -38.71 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.55.

In related news, Director Daniel Allen Gold sold 1,300,000 shares of Roivant Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total value of $26,299,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 18,047,727 shares in the company, valued at $365,105,517.21. The trade was a 6.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Vivek Ramaswamy sold 539,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total value of $11,068,221.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 33,653,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $690,238,535.56. The trade was a 1.58% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 6,707,812 shares of company stock worth $121,101,540 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROIV. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Roivant Sciences by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 20,370,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,574,000 after acquiring an additional 2,603,260 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 4.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,773,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,847,000 after purchasing an additional 911,827 shares during the last quarter. Two Seas Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Roivant Sciences by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Two Seas Capital LP now owns 10,598,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,440,000 after purchasing an additional 461,733 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,880,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,695,000 after purchasing an additional 365,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Roivant Sciences by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,308,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,839,000 after buying an additional 1,423,074 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

About Roivant Sciences

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

Featured Stories

