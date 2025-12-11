Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Hits New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $209.79 and last traded at $210.6880, with a volume of 1653358 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $206.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $209.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company set a $212.00 price objective on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Argus set a $210.00 target price on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. HSBC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, November 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.45.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $506.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $195.15 and a 200 day moving average of $176.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 27.26% and a return on equity of 32.73%. The firm had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 25th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.19%.

Institutional Trading of Johnson & Johnson

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Saranac Partners Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth approximately $275,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 381,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,704,000 after buying an additional 8,640 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 32,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,016,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Steadtrust LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 10.4% during the third quarter. Steadtrust LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stillwater Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth about $375,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson & Johnson

(Get Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.