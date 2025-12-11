Alstom (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) Sets New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Alstom ADR (OTCMKTS:ALSMY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.77 and last traded at $2.77, with a volume of 12618 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on ALSMY shares. Citigroup raised shares of Alstom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 5th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Alstom in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alstom in a research report on Friday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Alstom Trading Up 2.2%

About Alstom

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.40.

Alstom SA provides solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, Central Asia, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions comprising people movers and monorails, light rails, metros, commuter trains, regional trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; asset optimization, cybersecurity, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

