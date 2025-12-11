DSV (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Hits New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

DSV (OTCMKTS:DSDVY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $127.53 and last traded at $127.53, with a volume of 35044 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $123.98.

Separately, Zacks Research upgraded shares of DSV from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $108.90 and a 200-day moving average of $112.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.34.

DSV (OTCMKTS:DSDVY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.16. DSV had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 4.23%.The firm had revenue of $11.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.38 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DSV will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DSV A/S offers transport and logistics services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and the Pacific. It operates through three segments: Air & Sea, Road, and Solutions. The company provides air freight, air freight compliance and carrier, and rail freight services; sea freight, and sea freight compliance and carrier services, as well as freight containers.

