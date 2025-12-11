Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Posted by on Dec 11th, 2025

Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNYGet Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $77.00 and last traded at $77.00, with a volume of 2659 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $82.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Givaudan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Barclays raised Givaudan from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Givaudan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have given a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

Givaudan Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $84.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Givaudan Company Profile

Givaudan SA manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, taste, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industry. The company operates through divisions, Fragrance & Beauty, and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division offers fine fragrances; consumer products, such as personal, home, fabric, and oral care; fragrance ingredients; and active beauty products.

