Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $77.00 and last traded at $77.00, with a volume of 2659 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $82.69.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Givaudan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Barclays raised Givaudan from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Givaudan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have given a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.
Givaudan Price Performance
Givaudan Company Profile
Givaudan SA manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, taste, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industry. The company operates through divisions, Fragrance & Beauty, and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division offers fine fragrances; consumer products, such as personal, home, fabric, and oral care; fragrance ingredients; and active beauty products.
