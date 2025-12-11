Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) Hits New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.73 and last traded at $3.7550, with a volume of 697671 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Gossamer Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Gossamer Bio in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Gossamer Bio currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.50.

Gossamer Bio Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $830.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 1.92.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $13.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 million. Gossamer Bio had a negative net margin of 354.50% and a negative return on equity of 1,774.72%. Equities analysts predict that Gossamer Bio, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gossamer Bio

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOSS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gossamer Bio by 5.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,009,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,586,000 after purchasing an additional 598,981 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Gossamer Bio by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,146,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,786,000 after buying an additional 787,909 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Gossamer Bio by 100.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,555,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,604,000 after buying an additional 2,282,632 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Gossamer Bio by 8.9% in the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,693,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,543,000 after acquiring an additional 302,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gossamer Bio by 629.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,619,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,519,000 after acquiring an additional 3,123,081 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

Gossamer Bio Company Profile

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing seralutinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) in the United States. The company is developing GB002, an inhaled, small molecule, platelet-derived growth factor receptor, or PDGFR, colony-stimulatin factor 1 receptor and c-KIT inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of PAH.

