Markel Group (NYSE:MKL) Sets New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2,123.00 and last traded at $2,112.5220, with a volume of 8573 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2,083.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on MKL. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Markel Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Markel Group in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Markel Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,025.00.

Markel Group Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $26.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,990.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,968.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $30.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $22.77 by $8.13. Markel Group had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 12.99%.The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Markel Group Inc. will post 96.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 100 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,100.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 61,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,565,800. The trade was a 0.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Simon Wilson sold 75 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,072.94, for a total transaction of $155,470.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,669,103.80. This trade represents a 4.07% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 245 shares of company stock valued at $512,471. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Markel Group

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MKL. Clearstead Trust LLC raised its stake in Markel Group by 180.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 14 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in Markel Group during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Markel Group during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Markel Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Markel Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Markel Group Company Profile

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Further Reading

