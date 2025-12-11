iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Hits New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $96.30 and last traded at $96.29, with a volume of 26421 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $95.80.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.6%

The firm has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Focus Financial Network Inc. grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 3,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.2% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 64,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,716,000 after buying an additional 5,415 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 5,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 4,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 1,516,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,270,000 after acquiring an additional 59,480 shares during the period.

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

