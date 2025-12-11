ReddCoin (RDD) Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 11th. ReddCoin has a total market cap of $1.29 million and $894.35 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ReddCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded down 8.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000152 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.50 or 0.00010547 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $81.46 or 0.00090424 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00005961 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000050 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28,820.62 or 0.32005641 BTC.

About ReddCoin

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 33,159,403,342 coins and its circulating supply is 33,829,628,201 coins. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official message board is medium.com/tag/reddcoin.

ReddCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

