CEEK VR Price Hits $0.0049 (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 11th. One CEEK VR token can currently be purchased for about $0.0049 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar. CEEK VR has a market capitalization of $3.91 million and $92.02 thousand worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00001786 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.25 or 0.00011375 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001141 BTC.

Prom (PROM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00010204 BTC.

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00004044 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000012 BTC.

CEEK VR (CEEK) is a token. It was first traded on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek.

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.00493872 USD and is down -2.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 133 active market(s) with $87,178.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

