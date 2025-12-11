Divi Price Tops $0.0014 on Exchanges (DIVI)

Divi (DIVI) traded up 6.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 11th. Divi has a total market cap of $6.21 million and $55.32 thousand worth of Divi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Divi has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar. One Divi coin can now be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.11 or 0.00014555 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000143 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00001817 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00003742 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00002429 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000023 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Divi Coin Profile

Divi (DIVI) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 27th, 2018. Divi’s total supply is 4,507,868,783 coins. The Reddit community for Divi is https://reddit.com/r/diviproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Divi’s official website is www.diviproject.org. Divi’s official Twitter account is @diviproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Divi’s official message board is blog.diviproject.org.

Buying and Selling Divi

According to CryptoCompare, “Divi (DIVI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Users are able to generate DIVI through the process of mining. Divi has a current supply of 4,507,507,733.1574624. The last known price of Divi is 0.00129328 USD and is up 0.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $52,162.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.diviproject.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Divi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Divi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Divi using one of the exchanges listed above.

