Tectum (TET) Price Tops $0.48

Tectum (TET) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 11th. One Tectum token can currently be bought for $0.48 or 0.00000534 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Tectum has a total market capitalization of $4.77 million and $182.12 thousand worth of Tectum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Tectum has traded 10.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Tectum alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $90,024.49 or 1.00184456 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Tectum Profile

Tectum’s genesis date was February 28th, 2018. Tectum’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,934,582 tokens. The Reddit community for Tectum is https://reddit.com/r//tectumcrypto/. The official message board for Tectum is medium.com/@tectumsoftnote. The official website for Tectum is tectum.io. Tectum’s official Twitter account is @tectumsocial.

Buying and Selling Tectum

According to CryptoCompare, “Tectum (TET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Tectum has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 9,934,582.03200934 in circulation. The last known price of Tectum is 0.50224899 USD and is down -1.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 40 active market(s) with $241,527.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tectum.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tectum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tectum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tectum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tectum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tectum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.