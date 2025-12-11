Lido Staked Matic (STMATIC) Price Reaches $0.14 on Exchanges

Lido Staked Matic (STMATIC) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 11th. Over the last seven days, Lido Staked Matic has traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Lido Staked Matic token can currently be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000152 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Lido Staked Matic has a market cap of $1.41 million and approximately $233.26 worth of Lido Staked Matic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Lido Staked Matic Profile

Lido Staked Matic’s total supply is 10,363,744 tokens. Lido Staked Matic’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance. Lido Staked Matic’s official website is polygon.lido.fi.

Buying and Selling Lido Staked Matic

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido Staked Matic (stMATIC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lido Staked Matic has a current supply of 10,363,743.67790122. The last known price of Lido Staked Matic is 0.13767912 USD and is down -4.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 233 active market(s) with $4,240.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polygon.lido.fi/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido Staked Matic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lido Staked Matic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lido Staked Matic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

