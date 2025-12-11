Request Price Reaches $0.11 on Exchanges (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 11th. In the last week, Request has traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Request token can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000119 BTC on major exchanges. Request has a total market capitalization of $106.44 million and approximately $3.85 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Request alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00001788 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.26 or 0.00011422 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001139 BTC.

Prom (PROM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00010163 BTC.

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00004057 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About Request

Request (REQ) is a token. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,416,741 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,514,641 tokens. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Request is request.network/blog. The official website for Request is request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,416,740.93470852 with 796,694,830.63908324 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.10707521 USD and is down -3.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 150 active market(s) with $3,692,875.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Request Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Request and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.