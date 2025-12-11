Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Marvell Technology (MRVL)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Marvell Technology (NASDAQ: MRVL) in the last few weeks:

12/8/2025 – Marvell Technology was downgraded by analysts at Benchmark Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/5/2025 – Marvell Technology was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

12/5/2025 – Marvell Technology had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They now have a $114.00 price target on the stock.

12/3/2025 – Marvell Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $80.00 to $120.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/3/2025 – Marvell Technology had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Craig Hallum. They now have a $141.00 price target on the stock.

12/3/2025 – Marvell Technology was given a new $112.00 price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

12/3/2025 – Marvell Technology had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc.

12/3/2025 – Marvell Technology was given a new $100.00 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

12/3/2025 – Marvell Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital from $105.00 to $135.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/3/2025 – Marvell Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $122.00 to $156.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/3/2025 – Marvell Technology was given a new $110.00 price target on by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald.

12/3/2025 – Marvell Technology had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley. They now have a $130.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $100.00.

12/3/2025 – Marvell Technology was given a new $120.00 price target on by analysts at Susquehanna. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

12/3/2025 – Marvell Technology was given a new $110.00 price target on by analysts at Piper Sandler.

12/3/2025 – Marvell Technology had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald.

12/3/2025 – Marvell Technology had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc.. They now have a $150.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $115.00.

12/3/2025 – Marvell Technology had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $90.00 to $130.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/3/2025 – Marvell Technology had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $80.00 to $90.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/3/2025 – Marvell Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $95.00 to $114.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/3/2025 – Marvell Technology had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $135.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $85.00.

12/3/2025 – Marvell Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $90.00 to $135.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/3/2025 – Marvell Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $80.00 to $105.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

12/3/2025 – Marvell Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $90.00 to $125.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/3/2025 – Marvell Technology had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $130.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/3/2025 – Marvell Technology was upgraded by analysts at Summit Insights from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/3/2025 – Marvell Technology had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $90.00 to $100.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

12/3/2025 – Marvell Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $95.00 to $120.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/3/2025 – Marvell Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $95.00 to $130.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/1/2025 – Marvell Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $76.00 to $86.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

12/1/2025 – Marvell Technology had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They now have a $95.00 price target on the stock.

11/25/2025 – Marvell Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $80.00 to $100.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

11/24/2025 – Marvell Technology had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $105.00 to $110.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/24/2025 – Marvell Technology is now covered by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They set a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock.

11/24/2025 – Marvell Technology was upgraded by analysts at Hsbc Global Res to a “hold” rating.

11/20/2025 – Marvell Technology is now covered by analysts at Raymond James Financial, Inc.. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock.

11/20/2025 – Marvell Technology was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James Financial, Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating.

11/18/2025 – Marvell Technology had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $72.00 to $80.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/20/2025 – Marvell Technology had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock.

10/15/2025 – Marvell Technology had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Capital.

10/15/2025 – Marvell Technology was given a new $105.00 price target on by analysts at Summit Redstone.

10/13/2025 – Marvell Technology had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $95.00 to $105.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 30th. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 10th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is currently 8.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marvell Technology news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes bought 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $78.03 per share, for a total transaction of $265,302.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer owned 132,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,312,366.77. This represents a 2.64% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Chris Koopmans bought 6,800 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $78.03 per share, for a total transaction of $530,604.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 104,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,179,494.75. This trade represents a 6.94% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders bought 27,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,109,632 over the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

