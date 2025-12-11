Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Trupanion (TRUP)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Trupanion (NASDAQ: TRUP):

12/8/2025 – Trupanion had its “sell (d+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/6/2025 – Trupanion was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/1/2025 – Trupanion had its “sell (d+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/25/2025 – Trupanion had its “sell (d+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/19/2025 – Trupanion had its “sell (d+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/18/2025 – Trupanion had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $45.00 to $42.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/13/2025 – Trupanion had its “sell (d+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/8/2025 – Trupanion was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/7/2025 – Trupanion was downgraded by analysts at Weiss Ratings from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Margaret Tooth sold 9,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $346,143.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 151,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,363,553.69. The trade was a 6.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO John R. Gallagher sold 6,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.82, for a total transaction of $222,256.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 32,721 shares in the company, valued at $1,139,345.22. This represents a 16.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 40,233 shares of company stock worth $1,552,045 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.42% of the company’s stock.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Continental Europe, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

