Barclays Has Lowered Expectations for Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Stock Price

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by Barclays from $700.00 to $680.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 31.27% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on LII. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Lennox International from $650.00 to $565.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Lennox International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $525.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 27th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Lennox International from $610.00 to $560.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Lennox International from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Lennox International from $501.00 to $493.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lennox International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $596.83.

Lennox International Stock Performance

NYSE:LII traded up $12.24 on Thursday, hitting $518.02. The stock had a trading volume of 220,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,491. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $501.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $550.03. The stock has a market cap of $18.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.16. Lennox International has a 52-week low of $443.19 and a 52-week high of $689.44.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $6.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.69 by $0.29. Lennox International had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 91.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Lennox International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 22.750-23.250 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Lennox International will post 22.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Todd J. Teske sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.85, for a total transaction of $295,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 7,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,728,714.85. This represents a 7.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lennox International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Lennox International by 118.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 92,618 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,932,000 after buying an additional 50,188 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in Lennox International during the 1st quarter valued at $257,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lennox International by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 10,150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,692,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lennox International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $808,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.07% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The Home Comfort Solutions segment provides furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, indoor air quality equipment, comfort control products, and replacement parts and supplies; residential heating, ventilation, cooling equipment, and air conditioning; and evaporator coils and unit heaters under Lennox, Dave Lennox Signature Collection, Armstrong Air, Ducane, AirEase, Concord, MagicPak, Advanced Distributor Products, Allied, Elite Series, Merit Series, Comfort Sync, Healthy Climate, iComfort, ComfortSense, and Lennox Stores name.

See Also

