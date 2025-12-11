argenex (NASDAQ:ARGX) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Wells Fargo & Company Analyst Says

argenex (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $1,095.00 to $1,316.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 47.76% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ARGX. Piper Sandler increased their target price on argenex from $820.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of argenex from $880.00 to $887.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on argenex from $850.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on argenex from $1,070.00 to $1,110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of argenex from $800.00 to $1,146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $968.83.

NASDAQ ARGX traded up $0.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $890.61. The stock had a trading volume of 153,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,634. argenex has a 12 month low of $510.05 and a 12 month high of $934.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $859.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $713.03. The company has a market capitalization of $54.84 billion, a PE ratio of 38.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.37.

argenex (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $4.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. argenex had a net margin of 41.58% and a return on equity of 29.78%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that argenex will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARGX. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of argenex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of argenex in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of argenex during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its holdings in shares of argenex by 102.7% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in argenex by 276.5% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 64 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren’s syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

