Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Reaches New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $46.73 and last traded at $46.9190, with a volume of 1472992 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $44.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Alcoa from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Zacks Research upgraded Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Alcoa from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Alcoa in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Alcoa from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.12.

Alcoa Stock Up 5.9%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.16. The firm has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.99.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.13. Alcoa had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alcoa will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Alcoa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.24%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alcoa

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirabella Financial Services LLP grew its stake in shares of Alcoa by 12,233.1% during the third quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 40,082,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,318,312,000 after acquiring an additional 39,757,462 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa during the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,933,000. L1 Capital Pty Ltd grew its stake in Alcoa by 178.8% during the 2nd quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd now owns 4,814,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,071,000 after acquiring an additional 3,087,298 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Alcoa by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,803,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $207,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Drummond Knight Asset Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Alcoa in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,893,000.

About Alcoa

(Get Free Report)

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

Featured Articles

