iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $96.30 and last traded at $96.29, with a volume of 26421 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $95.80.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $94.04 and a 200-day moving average of $91.37.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 816.7% during the third quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at $31,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.