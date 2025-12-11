Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) Reaches New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $82.27 and last traded at $81.10, with a volume of 10567 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $80.92.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MCB. Zacks Research lowered shares of Metropolitan Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Metropolitan Bank from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Metropolitan Bank in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Metropolitan Bank has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

The stock has a market cap of $843.72 million, a PE ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.61 and a 200-day moving average of $72.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($1.28). The firm had revenue of $79.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.28 million. Metropolitan Bank had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 8.71%. Equities research analysts predict that Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 30th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Metropolitan Bank’s payout ratio is currently 10.42%.

In related news, CFO Daniel F. Dougherty acquired 1,000 shares of Metropolitan Bank stock in a transaction on Monday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $71.66 per share, with a total value of $71,660.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 27,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,959,256.06. The trade was a 3.80% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nick Rosenberg sold 625 shares of Metropolitan Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.47, for a total value of $45,293.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 27,714 shares in the company, valued at $2,008,433.58. This trade represents a 2.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,167 shares of company stock worth $83,010 and sold 6,875 shares worth $516,431. Insiders own 6.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Metropolitan Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 79.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

