WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DHS) Hits New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DHS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $102.51 and last traded at $102.62, with a volume of 8821 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $101.94.

WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund Trading Up 0.7%

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $100.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.90.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund by 136.7% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new position in WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its position in WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund by 157.9% in the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund by 4,166.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree Equity Income Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Equity Income Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of companies with high dividend yields selected from the WisdomTree Dividend Index.

